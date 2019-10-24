Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat decries abortions of disabled children

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Persons with disabilities face all kinds of discrimination; one of the most serious is discrimination against those prenatally diagnosed with disabilities,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said as he concluded his tenure as apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations “.The high rates of abortion for those diagnosed with disabilities in the womb indicates that some of the worst discrimination happens at that tender state in life.”

