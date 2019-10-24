Catholic World News

Over past 50 years, Redemptorist missionaries have baptized 40,000 in Vietnamese province

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In the last 50 years, [Redemptorist] priests have built 14 churches and 77 chapels in different villages” in Kon Tum Province (map), said one priest.

