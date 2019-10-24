Catholic World News

Bolivian bishop at synod: Change Church structures to eliminate ‘sickness’ of clericalism

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Clericalism is the “sickness” that “we have been fighting against for the past 50 years but have been unable to eradicate,” said Bishop Ricardo Ernesto Centellas Guzman. “So, it isn’t a question of a diaconate for women or viri probati. The problem is the model of the Church. I believe Pope Francis had a special intuition ... when he said that we must invert (the structure); lay people above, clergy below.”

