Colorado attorney general: 43 priests abused 166 minors over past 70 years

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Just 5 of those Colorado priests sexually abused 102 of those 166 children,” according to the 263-page report. “In the Denver Archdiocese, just 3 of its priests sexually abused 90 children. The vast majority of Colorado’s victims were boys (140), and regardless of gender most were 10 to 14 years old when these priests sexually abused them.”

