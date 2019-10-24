Catholic World News

Nun who accused Indian bishop of rape files defamation complaint

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Indian prosecutors have charged Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar with rape; the bishop has insisted that he is innocent. “Attempts to intimidate and defame me and my colleagues through the social media were made by the bishop and his followers,” said his accuser. “False statements, imputations and fabricated stories tarnishing our reputation and character are being systematically spread.”

