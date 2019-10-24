Catholic World News

Illinois chief justice: ‘I no longer have faith in the hierarchy’ to address abuse crisis

October 24, 2019

Anne Burke once chaired the US bishops' National Review Board, which advises the bishops on sexual abuse. Burke said, "Progress has occurred at a glacial pace. Although some initial changes fueled the hope I once had, now, a decade and a half later, I realize that our trust that the bishops would seriously consider our recommendations and act on them was misplaced … It is now clear to me that the Church hierarchy is not capable of policing itself from within."

