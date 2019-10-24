Catholic World News
US Attorney General Barr sees ‘growing refusal’ to accommodate free exercise of religion
October 24, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Barr spoke recently at the University of Notre Dame Law School.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
