Catholic World News

India: police seize assets of Jesuit activist

October 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Ranchi, India, have confiscated the assets of a Jesuit priest-activist who failed to appear for a judicial hearing. Father Stan Swamy, who has worked with tribal groups to prevent development in forests, faces charges of treason and terrorism; civic officials claim that he worked with Maoist guerrillas against the government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

