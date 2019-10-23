Catholic World News

Florida bishops: Stay execution of man convicted of 1985 murder

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Another man, Jack Pearcy, has signed a sworn affidavit that he, and he alone, was responsible for the tragic death of [Shelly] Boggio,” the Florida Catholic Conference stated. “No physical evidence ties [James] Dailey to the crime; however, the Florida Supreme Court refuses to allow him to present new evidence proving his factual innocence based on procedural time bars.”

