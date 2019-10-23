Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman denounces ‘new iconoclasts’ who threw Amazonian images into Tiber

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The two men who took Amazonian images from a church and threw them into the Tiber River are “new iconoclasts, who have gone from expressing their hatred through social media to acting in this way,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. Tornielli’s article also appeared on the front page of the Vatican newspaper (October 23 Italian edition).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

