Texas grand jury declines to indict former Houston vicar general in abuse case

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict Msgr. Frank Rossi on charges of sexual abuse in a case involving an adult woman. Msgr. Rossi, the former vicar general of the Galveston-Houston archdiocese, was charged with manipulating the married woman, who was under his spiritual direction, to open a sexual relationship. The grand jury determined that “no criminal charges are warranted.”

