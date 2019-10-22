Catholic World News

June 2020 beatification for Cardinal Wyszynski

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, who as primate of Poland was the focus of Catholic resistance against the Communist regime, will be beatified on June 7 of next year, in Warsaw. The date of the beatification was announced by Warsaw’s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz. Earlier this month the Congregation for the Causes of Saints certified a miracle through the late cardinal’s intercession, clearing the way for his beatification.

