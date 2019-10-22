Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò decries ‘aberrant and sacrilegious pagan rites’ during synod

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishops and cardinals and even the one who more than any other would have had to protect the Bride of Christ from the attacks of the Devil have been responsible for abominable acts of profanation and apostasy,” said the retired apostolic nuncio to the United States, who has been in hiding since his 2018 testimony on the cover-up of sexual abuse.

