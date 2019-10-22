Catholic World News

Amazonian ‘Way of the Cross’ prayed during synod

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The smoke of some plants that burned in a bowl was spread among the attendees with a feather,” according to the report. “Upon arriving at St. Peter’s Square, while meditating on the final station, some participants lay on the ground, upon the photographs of the so-called martyrs of the Amazon, pretending to be dead.”

