Lebanon’s Catholic patriarchs support protesters seeking economic reforms

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Fury at political elites has engulfed Lebanon,” CNN reported. “Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across the country for anti-government protests, paralyzing its economy and blindsiding its government.”

