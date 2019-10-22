Catholic World News

European Christian leaders lament populism

October 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Conference of European Churche

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of European Churches is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities. “We need to differentiate between populist politicians, who aim at undermining or eroding liberal democracies, the rule of law and peaceful coexistence, and those people who vote for populist parties, driven by fears and devoid of trust and hope,” the organization said in a statement.

