Anglican primate pays tribute to St. John Henry Newman

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Newman, a convert from Anglicanism to Catholicism, “stands as a model of the purposeful disciple,” said Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury. “The care for salvation, the passion for truth, the desire for holiness, are apparent and more apparent than the weaknesses.”

