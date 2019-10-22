Catholic World News

Honduran bishops: Evangelizing also means denouncing

October 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the extraordinary missionary month, the bishops of the Central American nation denounced drug trafficking, along with “politicians, who agreed with organized crime, who had forgotten that ethics makes them custodians of the common good and not of their personal interests.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!