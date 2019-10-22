Catholic World News

Cardinal Hummes, other synod fathers renew 1965 ‘pact of the catacombs’

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pact of the Catacombs organized by Brazilian Archbishop Hélder Câmara three weeks before the close of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), was eventually signed by over 500 council fathers.

