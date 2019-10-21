Catholic World News

Vatican message to world’s Hindus puts stress on work for peace

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message to the world’s Hindus, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue stressed the need for the world’s religious leaders to work for peace. “Only when adherents of religions demand of themselves a life consistent with their religious ethic will they be seen to fulfill their role as builders of peace and as witnesses to our shared humanity,” said the message. The message was released for the observation of Deepavali, the Hindu festival of light.

