Bishops join in “catacomb pact” for Amazon environment

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of bishops participating in the Amazon Synod gathered on October 20 in the catacombs of St. Domitalla to sign a “Pact of the Catacombs for the Common Home. For a Church with an Amazonian face, poor and servant, prophetic and Samaritan.” The gesture recalled the original “Catacomb Pact” signed by a few bishops as the Second Vatican Council ended, promising solidarity with the poor.”

