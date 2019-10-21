Catholic World News

Pachamama icons taken from Roman church, thrown in Tiber

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two men entered the church of Santa Maria in Traspontina early on Monday morning, removed the Pachamama icons that had been on display there, and threw them in the Tiber River. The men, who did not identify themselves, posted a YouTube video of their action, explaining: “We do not longer stay silent. We start to act NOW!” Vatican spokesman Paolo Ruffini decried the action, saying that it was “against the spirit of dialogue.”

