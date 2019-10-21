Catholic World News

‘An app in exile’: China’s most popular Bible app faces government censorship

October 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on World Magazine

CWN Editor's Note: “Nearly all of WeDevote’s users are from mainland China, where government officials recently made it more difficult to purchase physical copies of the Bible,” according to the report. After 10 million downloads, the government “blocked Chinese access to WeDevote’s website and scrubbed the app from most domestic app stores.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!