Cardinal Schönborn asks: Why so few permanent deacons in the Amazon region?

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, who will help draft the Amazon synod’s final document, said that instead of discussing the ordination of married men to the priesthood, “Why not start with viri probati [approved men as] deacons in the villages? Prepare them as catechists, as deacons, before asking whether they can become priests?”

