Indigenous vow to stand with Pope Francis, with each other

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After 40 indigenous persons met with the Pope, a Xucuru leader from northeastern Brazil told other North and South American indigenous leaders, “We have to walk with Pope Francis and not leave him alone. And we must all pray together because only together can we protect our mother earth.”

