Peruvian Jesuit cardinal: ‘Even some indigenous communities do not want married priests’

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno, one of the synod’s president delegates, said that the majority of synod fathers favor the ordination of married men in the Amazon, though “Pope Francis is not going to change the law, he has never thought of changing the law on celibacy.” The cardinal sees the synod as ultimately about Laudato si’, the Pope’s second encyclical letter. Cardinal Barreto added that there are some “who do not accept the risk of walking,” but instead “want a static Church, a Church of doctrine, more than one of pastoral action. They want a Church that is different from the one Jesus wants, which is a Church of solidarity, a Church that really responds to the needs of people, and of nature itself.”

