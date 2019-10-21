Catholic World News

Martyred missionary priest beatified in Myanmar

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Alfredo Cremonesi (1902-1953), a member from the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, was slain by government troops in the largely Buddhist Southeast Asian nation (map).

