Pope pays tribute to Vatican Ethnological Museum’s openness to all cultures

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Now known as the Anima Mundi [soul of the world] Museum, the Ethnological Museum, one of the Vatican Museums, holds over 80,000 works of art. Pope Francis spoke as the museum inaugurated a new exhibition, “Mater Amazonia – The deep breath of the world.”

