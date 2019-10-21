Catholic World News

Vatican hosts seminar on cooperation between Church, international organizations in Amazon region

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation organized the seminar, which was entitled “The challenges of the Pan-Amazonian Region: necessary cooperation between International Organizations and the Catholic Church and ethical leadership.”

