Brazilian prelate ducks question on Ford Foundation funding

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 17 Vatican press conference, Archbishop Roque Paloschi, the president of the Brazilian bishops’ indigenous missionary council, deflected a question about Ford Foundation support for his group. When journalist Edward Pentin remarked that reports showed heavy Ford Foundation support for the Pan-Amazon Church Network, Archbishop Paloschi only replied that the group’s financial accounts had been audited by the Brazilian bishops and the government.

