Data show mass exodus from Catholic Church in Amazon region

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Working with statistics furnished by the Vatican press office, Sandro Magister of L’Espresso finds that the Catholic proportion of the population in the Amazon region has plummeted in the years since 1970: “fully 46% of the 34 million inhabitants in the region have in recent decades abandoned the Catholic Church to switch to other religious denominations.”

