Newman canonization the ‘experience of a thousand lifetimes,’ says cured Chicago mother
October 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The healing of Melissa Villalobos helped lead to St. John Henry Newman’s canonization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
