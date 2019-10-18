Catholic World News

‘Nature has rights,’ synod participant says at press briefing

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Humanity cannot destroy ecosystems in the name of progress,” said Felicio de Araujo Pontes, Jr., an auditor at the synod. Other participants in the October 17 press briefing (video) discussed inculturation and education.

