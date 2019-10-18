Catholic World News

Following Turkish invasion of Syria, prelate calls on Catholics in US to ‘beseech our Lord’ for peace

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The ancient Christians and other religious minorities who have called this region home for millennia are at risk of being lost forever,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the archbishop for the military services and chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “I invite all people of good will [to] join me in beseeching our Lord, the Prince of Peace, for real solutions and stability and to prepare to meet the concrete needs of the new wave of refugees.”

