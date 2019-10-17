Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishop: why so many priests in Rome?

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Venezuelan bishop, speaking at the Amazon Synod, has remarked that at a time when the Amazon region (among others) suffers from a severe shortage of priests, there is an enormous number of priests now living in Rome. “It cannot be that they’re all studying in Rome,” said Bishop Johnny Eduardo Reyes of Puerto Ayacucho.

