Kenyan priest abducted and killed

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Father Michael Kyengo, who was abducted from his parish in Thata, Kenya, on October 7, has been discovered. Police report that he was evidently strangled. A suspect who was in possession of the priest’s car and cell phone has been arrested.

