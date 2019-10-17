Catholic World News

Constantinople, Moscow patriarchs write forewords to books by Pope Francis

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has written the foreword to “Our Mother Earth”; Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has written the foreword to “Prayer.” The books are part of the Vatican publishing house’s new “Exchange of Gifts” ecumenical series, which includes collections of papal texts and a previously unpublished work by the Pope.

