Catholic World News

As Turkey invades Syria, Baghdad bishop has ‘strong fear’ of return of ISIS

October 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, appealed “to all the Chaldean churches in the world, asking them to pray for a week for peace in Syria and Iraq.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!