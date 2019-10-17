Catholic World News
CDF determines abuse allegation against Texas bishop is ‘manifestly unfounded’
October 17, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: In June, a woman accused Auxiliary Bishop George Sheltz of Galveston-Houston of molesting her in 1971.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
