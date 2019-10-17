Catholic World News

Vatican prefect summarizes synod’s main themes

October 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Amazon synod’s main themes, according to Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, are the “Amazon region as a paradigm for the earth as our common home a calling to ecological conversion; interculturation; access to the sacraments and education; ministries; migration; rural and urban life; [and] international and multilateral engagement for human rights.” He made his remarks at an October 16 press briefing (video).

