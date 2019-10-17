Catholic World News

Pope greets delegation from NATO’s international military college

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I greet in particular the delegation from the NATO Defense College, with good wishes for their efforts in the cause of peace,” Pope Francis said to the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his October 16 general audience.

