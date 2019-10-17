Catholic World News

Rupture with Constantinople over Ukraine has not damaged us, leading Russian Orthodox official says

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, also spoke about the Moscow Patriarchate’s cooperation with the Catholic Church in aiding the Christians of the Middle East.

