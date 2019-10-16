Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop favors border wall for his country

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto, Nigeria, has said that “I would gladly recommend walls” to block easy access into the country by “murderers, bandits, and outlaws have invaded and claimed the lives of hundreds of citizens.”

