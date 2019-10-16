Catholic World News

California sex abuse law likely to spur thousands of claims

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The law, for the next three years, eliminates the statute of limitations for sexual-abuse lawsuits. Dioceses are not the only institutions affected: “the California School Boards Association called the new law an ‘existential threat’ to smaller school districts,” according to the report.

