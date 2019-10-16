Catholic World News

Non-Catholic indigenous woman brings message from her elders to Pope

October 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Anitalia Pijachi, an observer at the synod, is a member of the Ocaina Huitoto indigenous people (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!