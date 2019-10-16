Catholic World News

Synod fathers reject ‘inter-Christian colonialism’ and proselytism, Vatican prefect says

October 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the October 15 synod press briefing, Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, cited remarks made by Pope Benedict XVI in a 2007 homily to the bishops of Latin America.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!