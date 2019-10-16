Catholic World News

‘Leaving room for the abundant outpouring of the Spirit’: Vatican summary of synod day 8

October 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Themes discussed on the eighth day of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region included “no to victimization, more co-responsibility,” “fundamental contribution of science for the care of creation,” “putting out into the deep for a profound ecological conversion,” “symmetry of relations,” “the drama of priestless communities,” “mission: in the footsteps of Jesus,” and “migrants in the cities, torn from their territories.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!