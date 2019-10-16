Catholic World News

Apostleship of Prayer launches ‘Click To Pray eRosary’

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) launched the initiative as part of the extraordinary missionary month.

