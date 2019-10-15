Catholic World News

Pope names prelates to Synod’s drafting committee

October 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Synod office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named four prelates to the committee that will draft the final statement of the Amazon Synod. The papal nominees will join the committee members chosen by the Synod fathers, who will work under the direction of Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the relator-general for this Synod. The papal nominees are: Bishop Mario Grech, recently named pro-secretary general of the Synod; Cardinal Christoph Schönborn; Paraguayan Archbishop Edmundo Ponziano Valenzuela; and Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the controversial chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!