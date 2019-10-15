Catholic World News

Indian archbishop dies in California car crash

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dominic Jala, 68, was ordained a Salesian priest in 1977 and appointed archbishop of Shillong in 1999. An Indian priest who ministered in the Diocese of Oakland also died in the crash.

